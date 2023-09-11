‘Dancing With the Stars of Casper’ Returns This October at the Ford Wyoming Center

One of the biggest local charity benefits of the year returns to the Ford Wyoming Center for their thirteenth consecutive year.

Mercer Family Resource Center is hosting the 13th annual "Dancing With the Stars of Casper" on Saturday, October 21st, 2023 and this year, the theme is "Elvis Night".

The official Dancing With the Stars of Casper Facebook event page states:

Throw on your blue suede shoes, and discover why you can't help falling in love with Dancing With the Stars of Casper - ELVIS NIGHT!

At this event, guests enjoy a plated meal and complementary table wine as they place bids on our live and silent auction items and cheer on their favorite local "stars" and dance professionals as they compete to raise money for Mercer Family Resource Center's mission to provide education, counseling, and prevention services that build stronger and healthier youth and families in our community! This event has historically sold out in past years, so get your table sponsorships in before its too late!

“Some people tap their feet, some people snap their fingers, and some people sway back and forth. I just sorta do ‘em all together, I guess.”

- Elvis (1956)

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, October 21st, 2022 | 6:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center

COST: Individual tickets are $80.00 | Sponsor packages are also available

This is definitely an event you do not want to miss.

For more details, visit the official Mercer Family Resource Center website here.

