ACS Juices Hosts Their Grand Opening in Downtown Casper!

Wyoming Food for Thought Project launched the Grand Opening of ACS Juices in their Food Hall on 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper.

Anna Studer, owner of ACS juices, said, "I’m so grateful to all the mentors and community partners that have helped me reach this next step of opening a retail location. I have an amazing group of customers who have been so supportive and I look forward to introducing cold pressed juice to more people in our community. I cannot thank everyone enough for helping me accomplish my dream of opening a juice bar."

On opening day there was a bevvy of people--young and old--coming in to support the new store.

Anna said she was inspired to open a juice bar when she moved to Casper five years ago. At that time she began running and juicing every day to maintain her health after having children.

The business started at the farmer's market and has since grown into 3 different locations. You can find ACS juices on 420 W. 1st St., Funky Junk District, Fresh Foods Wyoming and Grant Street Grocery.

The menu features over 11 juices, wellness shots, cold brew, protein shakes and more.

Anna said the best-seller is the "sweet green" juice. She herself drinks the "strong green" everyday--a concoction of cucumber, celery, green apple, spinach, ginger and lemon.

"When we purchased this building in January 2019, we knew a Juice Bar was one of the businesses we wanted to have here. We also envisioned a bakery - and True Bakery has opened and been successful for a month now. The bar inside the building looked to be a perfect spot for such a vendor. After COVID and the work to prove the concept of our idea, we are celebrating this business's new storefront.