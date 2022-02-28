Businesses Partner To Provide 36K Meals To Casper Kids

Multiple mainstay Casper businesses are partnering to help provide meals for 1,000 kids.

Wyoming Food for Thought has announced a city-wide food drive in which the non-profit is working to provide 36,000 meals to 1,000 Casper children.

The food drive is taking place through March 25.

According to Food for Thought, the project's stated goal is to feed kids over the spring break. If you want to help out, you can drop off meals and snacks at Great Harvest Bread Co, Reliant FCU (both locations), Grant Street Groceries, Hideaway Liquor and Lounge or woOMing Yoga.

In addition to the general public, multiple hallmark Casper businesses are taking part in the drive.

At White's Mountain Motors and Greiner Ford, there is a Ford vs Chevy contest. Both dealerships have trucks in their showrooms that are waiting to be filled with donated food. You can drop off any amount at either location and the truck that fills up the fastest wins.

Meanwhile, Michell Trost-Hall Real Estate and Michael Houck Real Estate are each donating a case of food for each property sold through march.

If you or your business want to get involved, email info@wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.