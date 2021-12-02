White’s Mountain Motors Burglarized; Casper Police Seek Help

Casper Police say a local auto business was burglarized sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

According to a statement on social media, officers responded to White's Mountain Motors on Thursday morning for a reported burglary.

Sometime Wednesday evening or early Thursday unknown people entered and burglarized the business.

A number of tools were stolen from inside the building as well as a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss LT. According to the release, the truck has an aftermarket over-the-bed, behind-the-cab light bar and HDX running boards.

The world "Chevrolet" is painted in red across the tailgate.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278. Those with information may be eligible for a monetary reward by reporting through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming or by calling 307-577-8477.