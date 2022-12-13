A suspect or suspects recently burglarized the Casper Mountain Fire Department Station 14 on Lemmers Road and stole more than $6,000 worth of items, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

They forced their way into the Fire Station and burglarized it between Dec. 1 and Dec. 11.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary and is asking residents on Casper Mountain near the Fire Station to review their security or doorbell camera footage during that time for unusual activity in the area.

Residents who find suspicious activity should make a copy of the camera footage and contact Investigator Cory Brooks at (307) 235-9282.

Likewise, residents who have observed unfamiliar vehicles or suspicious activity in the last week should report that activity to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office also is asking Casper Mountain residents who recently became a victim of a burglary and have not yet reported it to report it through Dispatch at (307) 235-9300.

Those who seasonally occupy a residence on Casper Mountain should check their homes and property when possible and file a report if they have been burglarized.

People can report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at www.crime-stoppers.com.

Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

"The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit," the news release said.

