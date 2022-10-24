Police Arrest Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Friday is back in custody, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
Jacob Hair was located about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper and Casper police Department took him into custody.
He also was charged with felony drug possession.
Hair was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center, but failed to return at 3 p.m. Thursday, and was reported as an escapee.
Hair was originally convicted of burglary.
The Sheriff's Office news release did not give any details about how or where Hair was located.
