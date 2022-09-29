Escaped Felon Has Been Located and Taken Into Custody by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Campbell, the escaped felon who failed to return from his work shift on September 20, has been located and taken into custody by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

That's according to a brief Email from the NCSO, who wrote that 'Phillip Campbell was located by deputies this afternoon around 1:15 p.m. and taken into custody without incident.'

Per a previous release from the NCSO, Campbell was participating in the Casper Re-Entry Center work-release program. The 43-year-old man failed to return to the Re-Entry Center on September 20 after his scheduled work shift, which ended at 10:00 p.m. that evening.

This was reported as an escape by CRC Staff when they notified the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Campbell was wanted for 'Felony Escape from Official Detention,' as a result of his failure to reappear. He was originally convicted of felony Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police.