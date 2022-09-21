Breaking: Natrona Sheriff’s Office Announces CRC Escapee

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release that Phillip Campbell is currently wanted for felony escape.

Campbell is a 43-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, and was participating in a work-release program at the Casper ReEntry Center (CRC).

According to the release, Campbell failed to return after a scheduled work shift on Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Campbell was originally convicted of felony aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Campbell is asked to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307 235-9282 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation is eligible for a cash reward.

And the NCSO asks if anyone locates Campbell to not approach him and instead call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office.

This is the second reported escapee from CRC this year, with Joseph Blackburn III reported as escaped on May 16 after not returning from a work release program.

Another inmate, Matthew Jensen, was recaptured in January after escaping from CRC in November 2021 after also not returning from a scheduling work release program.

