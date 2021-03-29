The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who escaped from the Casper Re-entry Center on Saturday, according to a prepared statement.

Levi Rocky Miller, 35, checked out of the CRC at 12:46 p.m. Saturday to go to work at the Old Chicago restaurant.

He was scheduled to return to the CRC by 10 p.m. that day.

Casper Re-Entry Center staff learned Miller clocked out of Old Chicago at 8 p.m.

The CRC notified the Sheriff's Office that Miller was an escapee at 12:09 a.m. Sunday.

Millier is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was sentenced on Oct. 23 in Natrona County District Court to four-and-a-half to five years imprisonment for stalking.

Miller arrived at the Casper Re-entry Center on Nov. 4.

