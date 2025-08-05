Natrona County Implements ‘Stage One Fire Restrictions’ Effective August 6th

Starting tomorrow, the entirety of Natrona County will be under "Stage One Fire Restriction" for the foreseeable future.

A recent post from the Natrona County Fire District Facebook page gave the following details about the restriction:

Good Morning, Natrona County.

In coordination with our federal and state partners and due to increased fire activity, the Natrona County Comissioners have placed us under Stage One Fire Restrictions effective August 6th at 12:01 am.

This is not a Fire Ban. This Fire Restriction will remain in effect until further notice. All burn permits are suspended, and no new burn permits will be issued until the restrictions are lifted.

Stage One Fire Restriction Exemptions:

Only campfires at residences or campsites within a fire ring centered within a minimum of a 15 ft. cleared radius of burnable materials are permitted;

Trash or refuse burned between the hours of 6 pm and 8 am inside containers equipped with spark arresters that are located within a cleared radius of a minimum of 15 ft. of burnable materials;

Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are permitted;

Use of acetylene cutting, electric arc welders, or metal grinding in a cleared radium of a minimum of 15 ft. of burnable materials is permitted;

The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove and open fire branding activities in a cleared radium of 15 ft. is permitted.

Thank you for your cooperation.

