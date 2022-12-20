PHOTOS: Natrona County Fire District Contain Massive Fire Tuesday Morning

The Natrona County Fire District recently announced that on Tuesday morning, they put out a massive fire.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a social media post from the Fire District, who shared photos from the blaze as well.

"Fire that NCFD responded to early this morning December 20th, 2022, involving a shop near a barn and occupied residence," the NCFD wrote on their Facebook page. "The fire was contained to only the shop, thanks to quick actions by firefighters on scene. Thankfully, there were no occupants or animals inside the shop when the fire started and no injuries were reported. The fire is still under investigation at this time. NCFD would like to thank all mutual aid and partner agencies that assisted with this incident."

The NCFD tagged the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and the Bar Nunn Fire Department in the post, suggesting that they were partner agencies who assisted with the fire.