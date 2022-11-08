Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts

These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District.

On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good, a representative from each of the major parties and a couple of deputy clerks.

The Wyoming Canvassing Board will certify the results next week. The board is composed of the five statewide elected officials: Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier.

NATRONA COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

(2) Two Natrona County Fire Protection District Directors -- 4-year terms

Steven Garrett: 1,889 -- 43.17%

Dean A Jackett: 1,304 -- 29.80%

Tony Kiser: 1,163 -- 26.58%

Write-in totals: 20 -- 0.46%

Total votes cast: 4,376 -- 100%

Overvotes: 12.

Undervotes: 3,328.

========================================

CASPER MOUNTAIN FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

(2) Two Casper Mountain Fire Protection District Directors -- 4-year terms

Stewart "Stew" Anderson: 206 -- 59.88%

Kaycee Klein: 83 -- 24.13%

Joshua Bray: 50 -- 14.53%

Write-in totals: 5 -- 1.45%

Total votes cast: 344 -- 100%

Overvotes: 2.

Undervotes: 258.

Casper Mountain Fire Protection District Director (2 year unexpired) -- 2-year term

Julie Bradley: 90 -- 51.14%

Mickale Bell: 43 -- 24.43%

Anthony A. M. Gracia: 32 -- 18.18%

Ginelle Gracia: 6 -- 3.41%

Ashlyn Gracia: 3 -- 1.70%

Write-in totals: 2 -- 1.14%

Total votes cast: 176 -- 100%

Overvotes: 11.

Undervotes: 115.

========================================

NATRONA COUNTY RURAL CONSERVATION DISTRICT

(2) Two Natrona County Rural Conservation District Supervisors-- 4-year term

Tammy L. Cobb: 12,065 -- 50.16%

Andrew C. Anderson: 11,853 -- 49.28%

Write-in totals: 135 -- 0.56%

Total votes cast: 24,053 -- 100%

Overvotes: 8.

Undervotes: 21,845.