Inmate Escapes From Casper Re-Entry Center

Wyoming Inmate Joshua Kaplan is listed as having escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center after failing to return to the facility at his scheduled time of 10 p.m. Monday from the facility's work-release program.

Kaplan is 54 years old, five foot nine inches tall, approximately 224 pounds, caucasian, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos including a diamond with stripes on his upper left arm, a book of life, hands, a wine cup on his upper right arm, and a cyborg woman on his back.

Kaplan was serving for larceny over $500 and was sentenced in Sheridan County on Jan. 9, 2020, for four to six years.

Anyone with any information on Kaplan's whereabouts may contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Department at (307) 633-4700 or information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.