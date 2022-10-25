On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department.

Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses.

Detectives received information the suspects may have been involved in random property damage involving broken vehicle windows.

Casper Police are asking the public to report any vehicle window damage or auto burglarly in the last four weeks by calling the non-emergency phone number, 307-235-8278.

If you have already reported the property damage or burglary, contact Detective Andrew Lincowski, 307-235-8329, for more information on the case.

The release said, "We are also asking members of the public who might have information about the commission of these crimes to contact our department. Doing so may aid in the prosecution of these crimes and bringing closure to the victims that live in #ourcommunity. If you would prefer, you may also leave information anonymously at crimestoppers.com."

They would also like to remind members of the community to always leave unattended vehicles locked. Do not leave valuable items inside unattended vehicles, and never leave unattended firearms inside of parked vehicles.

They also recommend installing cameras in a location that captures parked vehicles. Video evidence has become, and will continue to be, an invaluable investigative tool as well as evidence in the commission of these types of crimes, said the release.

