Scariest Halloween Costume: The Drunk Driver
Halloween's supposed to be an evening of fun, but when binge drinking, drunk driving and property crimes occur, it can be a real nightmare.
Ahead of the fun and frightful festivities, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office shared an important message for everyone on their Facebook page:
"...we have seen some scary Spirit Halloween costumes floating around on social media lately. We wanted to share the scariest one we have seen on Halloween weekend in past years. The Drunk Driver can be one of the most underrated scary figures of Halloween."
"Buyer beware this year if you are a drunk driver. This costume can cost you a lot more than you bargained for! It can cost you over $10,000, lose your license, and even your freedom. Worst of all it could injure or kill someone trying to enjoy the festivities! So, this year pick something more traditional for your Halloween outfit and drink responsibly this holiday weekend.