Scariest Halloween Costume: The Drunk Driver

Halloween's supposed to be an evening of fun, but when binge drinking, drunk driving and property crimes occur, it can be a real nightmare.

Ahead of the fun and frightful festivities, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office shared an important message for everyone on their Facebook page:

"...we have seen some scary Spirit Halloween costumes floating around on social media lately. We wanted to share the scariest one we have seen on Halloween weekend in past years. The Drunk Driver can be one of the most underrated scary figures of Halloween."

"Buyer beware this year if you are a drunk driver. This costume can cost you a lot more than you bargained for! It can cost you over $10,000, lose your license, and even your freedom. Worst of all it could injure or kill someone trying to enjoy the festivities! So, this year pick something more traditional for your Halloween outfit and drink responsibly this holiday weekend.

#DontGoDownThatRoad #HalloweenResponsibly #SCSO"

Frightening Halloween Statistics

three times the amount on an average day. Furthermore, between 2012 and 2016, nearly 1/4 of pedestrians who were killed on Halloween night were killed by a drunk driver. According to accident statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation , on Halloween night in 2016, there were 47 deaths and almost a third were a result of drunk driving. That’s. Furthermore, between 2012 and 2016, nearly 1/4 of pedestrians who were killed on Halloween night were killed by a drunk driver.

eports, between 2006 and 2009 claim crime in some cities was elevated by 50% on Halloween compared to all other days of the year. Other sources report that insurance claims due to crime are 24% higher on Halloween. Burglaries and vandalism are especially common.

