Casper PD: Drunk Driver Caused Downtown Crash, Fought Officers

Casper police say a drunk driver caused a crash downtown that fortunately didn't require anyone to be taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

And, after allegedly causing a 3-vehicle crash, Kyle Espinoza allegedly tried to fight officers as they attempted to place him into a patrol vehicle.

According to police, officers were called to a crash at North Ash and West First Streets Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after the crash, Casper Police Sgt. John Ramsey told a K2 Radio News reporter that an individual driving a Jeep Cherokee was traveling into oncoming traffic on First Street when it struck two other vehicles at the intersection.

The driver of the Jeep was later identified as Espinoza.

Casper Police Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said that immediately following the crash, the driver of the involved Jeep got out of the vehicle and poured a cup on the street. Both witnesses and officers reported that the beverage smelled alcoholic.

"Throughout the investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Espinoza, was driving into oncoming traffic westbound in the eastbound lanes for multiple blocks before ultimately causing a crash at North Ash and West 1st Street," Ladd said in an email. "The victims involved were not transported to the hospital via ambulance. Officers also found an open bottle of liquor inside the vehicle."

Ladd said when officers attempted to place Espinoza in the patrol vehicle, he kicked at an officer multiple times.

Espinoza was arrested on multiple recommended charges including driving under the influence, resisting arrest/assault of an officer, open container while operating a vehicle and a seatbelt violation.