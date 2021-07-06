Alleged Drunk Driver Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Casper

An alleged drunk driver has been arrested and charged with one recommended felony charge of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, after the driver struck a pedestrian in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Rebekah Ladd with the Casper Police Department stated that shortly after 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the CPD responded to the intersection of South Walsh Drive and Crystie Lane after receiving a report of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash.

Ladd stated that upon arrival at the scene, officers located an injured male in the road. They also located three individuals that were involved with the vehicle.

At the scene, officers, along with trained officer evidence technicians, interviewed those involved and they also processed the scene, Ladd said. Through that, they learned that the vehicle was driving south bound on South Walsh Drive when it struck the victim, who was walking across the street.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

As a result, 23-year-old Draven Gamotis was arrested and taken into custody, under one recommended felony charge of driving under the influence, causing serious bodily injury.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.