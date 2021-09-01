Wyoming HP: If You Drive Drunk This Holiday Weekend, You’ll Go To Jail

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has a message for those who choose to drive drunk this Labor Day Weekend:

You will be held accountable.

According to a statement released on Thursday, troopers and other law enforcement will be out enforcing traffic laws over Labor Day Weekend.

"Our law enforcement will take immediate action on distracted or impaired drivers," WHP Colonel Haller said. "Be responsible, don't drink and drive, or you will be held accountable."

The patrol says Labor Day weekend can be a dangerous and deadly time to be on Wyoming's roadways. Every year, motorists needlessly die thanks to poor decisions resulting from being intoxicated.

"We can do our part to ensure we make it to our destination safely by wearing a seatbelt, putting away distractions and never driving impaired," the statement reads. "This year alone, we have experienced fatalities where motorists are not wearing their seatbelt."

If you see someone driving drunk, call the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately line at 1-800-442-9090.