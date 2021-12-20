66 People Were Killed In Drug & Alcohol Related Crashes On Wyoming Roads

The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Monday urged the public to drive sober this holiday season on Wyoming's roadways.

"The holidays are a time for family and friends to create and share special memories," the patrol said.

Alarmingly, according to the patrol, 66 of the state's 109 traffic fatalities this year were drug or alcohol-related.

A driver in Wyoming is considered impaired with a .08% or higher blood alcohol content.

"A driver deciding to drive impaired is not only risking their lives but the lives of everyone around them," the patrol said. "The consequences for driving impaired include fines, legal fees, driver license revocation and even jail time."

Patrol Captain David Wagener said nationwide, 10,142 people were killed in impaired driving crashes.

"The tragedy of these deaths is felt year-round, but for many most strongly during the holidays," Wagener said. "The most tragic part of these deaths is that they were 100% preventable. Please do your part this holiday season to keep yourself and others protected by celebrating responsibly and planning ahead to get home unharmed as we want everyone to ring in the New Year safely."