According to a preliminary report by Wyoming Highway Patrol, an unidentified 15-year-old male Wyoming resident died in a car accident on Monday near Casper.

In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, an international dump truck was driving east while a Mitsubishi Galant was driving west on Highway 220.

The Galant drifted across the centerline into the eastbound lane and collided with the truck.

The truck came to rest on the eastbound shoulder, with the Galant coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.

One fatality was reported, the driver of the Galant, who was not identified because they are a juvenile, and one non-injury was reported, though the report did not identify that individual.

Driver inattention was listed as a possible contributing factor, as the road was dry and the weather was clear, and a seatbelt was in use at the time of the accident.

Kiera Grogan, public information officer with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, said that their deputies helped with traffic and road closures.

This is the 111th fatality to date and the 95th crash, so far this year, compared to 94 deaths on Wyoming roadways at this point in 2021, 115 in 2020, 132 in 2019, and 98 in 2018.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.