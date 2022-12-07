Kids Can Have ‘Breakfast With Santa’ at the Ford Wyoming Center

With Christmas 2022 right around the corner, this is an awesome event to get the entire family in the holiday spirit by having breakfast with Santa Claus.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared a photo of jolly old Saint Nick, along a caption that read:

E&F Towing and Recovery and OVG360 are pleased to present BREAKFAST WITH SANTA at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, December 17th. Tickets are $5 per person and children ages 6 and under are free. Children must still have a ticket for entry. Tickets are on sale now at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, by phone at 800-442-2256, or online at https://bit.ly/3gL21BO

;

The doors open at 8:30 am, with the breakfast buffet beginning at 9:00 am. Santa will be on hand at 9:30 am for visits and photos, plus there will be special stations for coloring, crafting, writing letters to Santa, and more.

Get our free mobile app

The event details for "Breakfast with Santa" are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, December 17th, 2022 | Doors open at 8:30 am

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center

COST: $5.00 per person, children 6 and under are free

This is sure to get the kiddos and adults alike completely into the holiday spirit.

Casper's Favorite Christmas Movies According to Facebook