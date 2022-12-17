PHOTOS: Santa Sees Casper Kiddos While The Grinch Gets Got by Casper Police

It was a busy day at the David Street Station. Santa Claus himself found himself holding court in 'The Den' and, while the big guy saw a cacophony of Casper kiddos, Casper Police were on the clock, keeping an eye out for a certain mean, green, and relatively lean Grinch.

The David Street Station presented their annual 'Santa at the Station' event and it was packed to the brim with anxious kids, eagerly awaiting the secrets of Santa Claus. Kids from one to 92 waited in line to tell Saint Nicholas what they wanted for Christmas. While they waited, there was music, there was food and a hot cocoa station, there were activities and crafts, and so much more. It was the perfect prelude to the big day and it was certainly beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Saturday.

But Santa wasn't the only celebrity guest. The Grinch was also there, though he wasn't invited. Indeed, the mean one came down from high atop his mountain and invaded the town.

He wasn't infiltrating Who-Ville this year, however. And there would be no Cindy Lou Who to help make The Grinch's heart grow 3 sizes too large. That's not how this story goes. No, in this story, Casper Police arrested The Grinch, booked him, and threw him in a cold, hard jailcell. There would be no roast beast this Christmas for the Grinch. He gets spam and dry bread like the common criminal that he is.

While The Grinch was being apprehended, Santa continued to sit atop his throne and listen to the Christmas wishes of all those who believed.

All in all, it was a day of merriment, mischief, and maybe even a little bit of magic.

Photos from the event, as well as video of the Casper Police Department apprehending The Grinch, can be seen below: