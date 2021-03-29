WYDOT Closes Interstates 25, 80, 90 to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate Highway 25 from Cheyenne through Casper to Buffalo to high-profile vehicles.
The closure also affects I-80 from Cheyenne to Rawlins, and I-90 from Sheridan through Buffalo to Gillette.
The highways are still open, but WYDOT advises that an extreme blow-over risk continues.
The advisories did not give any indication when the highways would reopen to light, high-profile vehicles.
The Riverton office of the National Weather Service says the high wind warnings for central to east Wyoming will remain in effect until 6 p.m.
Visit the National Weather Service website and WYDOT's website for current information.
Get our free mobile app
Famous Historic Homes in Every State