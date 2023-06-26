Wild Horses Run Free In WY, Here’s Where To See Them

Wyoming's wild horses are a sight you'll never forget.

But you have to find them to enjoy them.

Here are three places you can spot Wyoming wild horses.

It's good to have your cell phone to capture pictures and videos. But a long lens would be advised if you have one.

These places are remote and often the herds are way out there.

1). Pryor Mountains and the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area

The Pryor Mountain Herd descended from the horses Cortez used as the Spanish explored the West.

Those Spanish Mustangs have been in the area since the late 1700s. Indigenous tribes found them and brought them farther north.

Visit the Bighorn Canyon area and stop in to see the Pryor Mustang Center in Lowell. They can help you plan a trip to find those wandering herds.

2). Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary is the only public off-range pasture in the United States.

They can help you schedule a guided ATV tour and see these mustangs up close. That's a good idea because finding the herds on your own can be nearly impossible.

3). Pilot Butte Wild Horse Loop

The Pilot Butte Scenic Loop is near Rock Springs.

List all Wyoming places that have wild horses, it's quite a drive to go see them, but the scenery, as well as the horses, is well worth the trip

The wild horses you see in Wyoming are not the original horses from long ago.

By that I mean, prehistoric.

Those prehistoric horses died out.

North America was horse free for a very long time until the Spanish showed up with their breed.

