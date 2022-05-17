Comedian ‘Nate Bargatze’ Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center

The Ford Wyoming Center has announced that funny man, Nate Bargatze, is coming to Casper this October.

Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced new dates for his ongoing comedy run, The Raincheck Tour, including a stop at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on October 9th, 2022.

Hailed this year as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up”, by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning, 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.

Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011.

Off-screen, Nate was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured in arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets will be $69.75, $49.75 and $39.75 each and go on sale at 10 am on Friday, May 20th.

The Ford Wyoming Center also stated that presale information will be available later on this week.

I've been a big fan of Nate's clean cut style of comedy since I saw his first full length Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid.

Wyoming Game and Fish Outdoor Expo 2022 The Wyoming Outdoor Expo was a fantastic opportunity for families to experience the outdoor world.