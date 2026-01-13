Theo Von Hilariously Breaks Down His Wild Encounter With Casper Wind

It is no secret that Wyoming has hellish wind, but it's always funny when an outsider gets a taste of it for the first time, even more so when they're famous.

This was the case when comedian, podcaster and all-around funny man, Theo Von, visited Casper for a show at the Ford Wyoming Center back in 2024. His breakdown of the dreaded Wyoming "w-word" is hilarious.

Although funny, some have given some raised eyebrows to his commentary, as early on in the video, he used the term "Hard R", which is the more politically correct vernacular for using the

"N-word" with an "er" at the end vice the word ending in an "a", as is commonly used in Hip-Hop music.

Von, whose full name is Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, considers himself to be Polish-Nicaraguan. His father was from Bluefields, Nicaragua and his grandfather was a Polish missionary.

If you're new to Von's style of comedy, his roots are embedded in the deep south, as was born and raised in Covington, Louisiana. His material is often blue collar, but he shies away from no topic, from politics, to sexuality, to human behavior.

