Ford Wyoming Center Shares ‘Importance Notice’ for Theo Von Concert
Theo Von is bringing his "Return of the Rat" concert to the Ford Wyoming Center tonight here in Casper, but there are some things you need to know prior to heading out to the event.
The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page posted a very detail message/warning that stated:
Important notice for tonight's show. There is a strict no phone usage policy for Theo Von. No talking. No texting. No photos. No filming. Violators will be asked to leave. No refunds will be given.
The comment section of the original Facebook post, as well as the Instagram post (see it here), have local residents sounding off about the "no talking" part. While there are several concerts (music, comedy, etc.), that don't allow cell phones, filming video or taking photos, not being able to talk seems a bit extreme.