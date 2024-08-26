Ford Wyoming Center Announces Upcoming Concert With Comedian Theo Von

Ford Wyoming Center Announces Upcoming Concert With Comedian Theo Von

Comedian, podcaster and actor, Theo Von is bringing his brand of funny to Casper this October (2024).

Von, whose government name is Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, will be performing on Thursday, October 24th, 2024.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook made the announcement this morning (Monday, August 26th, 2024), with a photo and a caption that read:

JUST IN: Comedian and podcast host Theo Von is bringing his hit comedy tour, "Return of the Rat," to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on October 24th! Tickets drop this Wednesday, August 28th at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.com. Don't miss out! #TheoVon #ReturnOfTheRat

Check out this uncensored (see also: NSFW), stand-up routine he performed a few years back for the Comedy Central show, for "This Is Not Happening".

