Casper DJ Proves ‘Big Brother’ Really Is Listening — And It’s Hilarious

We often joke that "Big Brother" is listening and more than likely "he" probably is, but your smartphone and other internet devices definitely are... and at least in my case, I can prove it.

During the recent power outage that knocked out all of Wyoming and two other states, which took place last week (Thursday, November 14th, 2025), I posted a short, 50-second video to my social media pages, describing how I was handling the "dark ages".

During the Reel, I highlighted my rather large, but extremely powerful and trendy, bluetooth speaker. The following day, a friend DM-ed me asking about the type of speaker it was and where I purchased it from. I told her it was called Bumpboxx.

I went into details about it, explaining that in addition to being a bluetooth speaker, that it came with a cordless microphone, a remote control and also had AM/FM radio capabilities. I also bragged about the extremely long charge it holds and how long I'd had mine for. I even compared it to similar price smaller models that didn't last as long. I told her what I paid for it and that this time of year is the best time to buy one, because they have huge Black Friday discounts.

Here's where the story gets weird (or funny depending on your point of view). I was using speech-to-text and said "bump box", which Siri spelled as two words with correct Merriam-Webster way. What I didn't know is that there is monthly pregnancy gift box service with the same name.

To make a long story short, that means for the last six days I've been getting fed these ads constantly for these pregnancy boxes (here's the link, if you're curious, but open it at your own risk). Before I figured out what happened, which admittedly took me far too long, I was baffled as to why my near 50-year-old, male self, was getting fed this particular ad.

I will admit, it is somewhat funny, probably more so if it's not happening to you, but now I'm wondering how long I'm going to see these pregnancy boxes on my feed. If it's like anything else I've mentioned and big brother heard, it'll be at least the next three months.

Great... just great. Oh, well. I'm pretty sure there's nothing I can do about it, beyond sharing my pain for someone else to get a good giggle out of.

