Tickets on Sale Now for Snoop Dogg & T-Pain: ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ Tour

Tickets are now on sale for the Holidaze of Blaze Tour with headliners, Snoop Dogg and T-Pain, that's taking place on December 21st, 2022, starting at 7:00 pm at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The concert were also feature, west coast legend, Warren G, and Atlanta rap duo, Ying Yang Twins. Newcomer, Justin Champagne, will also be performing.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook shared the news along with a caption that stated:

Snoop Dogg's Holidaze of Blaze with T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins & guest Justin Champagne on December 21st. On Sale Now at the SinclairTix Box Office, by phone at 307-577-3030 or online at https://bit.ly/3TTtYpb

General admission ticket prices range from $52.00 to $202.00 (before taxes and fees). There are addition packages available, which include:

SNOOP DOGG MEET AND GREET: $250.00

THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CONCERT TICKET. You must purchase both a concert ticket and a Meet and Greet ticket in order to attend the Meet and Greet.

Meet Snoop Dogg before he takes the stage!

Say Hello and get a picture using your own phone with the man himself

Please note that timing of Meet & Greet varies, and it will cause you to miss part of another Artists set. If you don't want to miss any of the show, then please purchase a Meet & Greet Package at the After Party.

Diamond VIP AFTER Party Package: $400.00

A Seat at a Table near Snoop Dogg DJ Set at After-Party to be held AT VENUE

30-Minute DJ Set by Snoop Dogg

Complimentary Snacks & Food

Gift Bag stuffed with over $200 in Tour Merch and Keepsakes

VIP Lanyard Keepsake as well as a special Keepsake Poster

Snoop Dogg Meet & Greet [Say "Hello" and get a picture with Snoop]

Opportunity to Purchase EXCLUSIVE Snoop Dogg Merch

Platinum VIP AFTER Party Package: $150.00

A designated area behind Diamond tables at After-Party to be held AT VENUE

30-Minute DJ Set by Snoop Dogg

Complimentary Snacks & Food

Gift Bag stuffed with Tour Merch and Keepsakes

VIP Lanyard Keepsake as well as a special Keepsake Poster

Opportunity to Purchase a Meet & Greet with Snoop Dogg

Opportunity to Purchase EXCLUSIVE Snoop Dogg Merch **Purchased Pictures with Snoop Dogg are FIRST COME FIRST SERVE and are limited. NO AUTOGRAPHS.

Gold VIP AFTER Party Package: $100.00

General Admission Access to After-Party to be held AT VENUE

30-Minute DJ Set by Snoop Dogg

VIP Lanyard Keepsake as well as a special Keepsake Poster

Opportunity to Purchase a Meet & Greet with Snoop Dogg

Opportunity to Purchase EXCLUSIVE Snoop Dogg Merch

This is the Hip-Hop concert of the year and the perfect way to start off your Christmas holiday!

