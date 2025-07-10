Casper Rapper ‘RDBE’ Releasing New Double Album With Famous Features

A veteran in the local Casper Hip-Hop scene is getting ready to release a new mega-album on Friday, July 11th, 2025, with features from some very high profile rappers.

Enter RDBE - Roy "Doe Boy" Edwards.

RDBE is has been rapping for years, performing shows in and around and the Cowboy State and releasing collabs with family and friends for the better part of the last two decades.

I got a chance to speak with Doe Boy about his upcoming project titled: "Let Me Cook".

Why did you decide to start working on music again?

I was working with a friend one day. I showed them some of my old music. They asked why did I quit? I said, “I guess I got too old”. They told me that I should do it again, if it’s my passion. I thought to myself, you’re absolutely right! Music shouldn’t have an age limit, especially if it’s your passion! Look at Jelly Roll. He was 38 when he won his 1st “New Artist” award. That was very inspiring to me! His words were, “It’s just poetic to see an older person still make it. If I can do it, you can do it”, and it just seemed like it was a sign.

When did you begin work on this project?

Back in 2023, I got back into doing it [rapping] for a hobby. I fell in love with it all over again. I decided to upgrade all my recording equipment and promotion packages with other artists. I also started learning how to level up! Two years and 44 songs later, here I am getting ready to showcase how much I’ve evolved since my last project which was “5 Yearz 2 Late”, which I did15 years ago!

During the last year I put out a mixtape, as well as some of my "less professional sounding” work on SoundCloud.

Is this your first album?

Yes, this will be my 1st "official" mainstream media project, which is a double album.

What major artist will have features on "Let Me Cook"?

The album boosts features from major artists, including heavyweights like Eminem, Twista, The Game, Gucci Mane and Jarren Benton.

There are also guest verses from artists from Wyoming and the surrounding areas, including MC Viruz, Alphamatic, and Guardian Angel.

Make sure to stream and download RDBE's new double album "Let Me Cook" or scan the QR Code below.

Casper Rapper 'RDBE' Releasing New Double Album With Famous Features

