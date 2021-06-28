Casper Rapper Zack Paden Drops New Music Video Shot In Florida

Casper has it share of music artists in all genres and our Hip-Hop scene has grown exponentially over the years. Enter Zack Paden, who's been making a name for himself. He recently released a new music video for his song titled: "Start From Scratch".

The video was shot this April (2021), in beautiful Naples, Florida. Paden released the video on June 15th, which holds special significance as it was also his birthday. I got a chance to catch up with Zack who had this to say about the project:

I had a rough start to 2021 which put me in a mental state I no longer wanted to be in, so it sparked the concept for a project. I named it “Somewhere To Be.” I chose an EP format over an album. So it is a collective of more songs, with the release date TBD. It isn’t available to stream yet cause I’m going to release it as a whole project to streaming, but I have my music available on all platforms YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify etc. The video was shot by my brother Chris Paden. He is a photographer here in Casper, who also works with video: “Visions by Chris Lee.” I work out of my home studio “Ground Zero”. I made the beat and handled 100% of audio production on this project and left 100% of the video up to Chris.

Get our free mobile app

In a world where the majority of rap artists have some sort of made of gimmick, it's nice to see Zack keeping it real and also that he uses his real name as his moniker.

He will be performing at the upcoming 4th of July show at Alcova, as well as at the Sunset bar and Grill on July 17th.