Casper has always been rich in culture and music, but since the new millennium, other genres outside of country music have made their way to the forefront.

In case you weren't aware, our beautiful city has a very big Hip-Hop scene, which has grown exponentially over the last two decades. One of the artists that's still making waves is O'shea Abeyta, otherwise known as "Osh From the Ghost".

Osh has been releasing rap music for sometime, but earlier this week (Sunday, August 21st, 2022), he released a brand new song with an accompanying music video, titled: VibeRant.

I got the chance to speak to Osh about the music video and his upcoming project. He stated:

VibeRant- this song is an evolution of my multi-style rhyme schemes and many rap voices. This is the title single from the album “VibeRant”, due to drop in September 2022.

I have stepped away from music to focus on other business endeavors but I'm back with a new project to add to my catalog of 4 solo albums and 2 collaboration projects.

The video was shot solely in Casper with help from Black Sunday Tattoo and The Bourgeois Pig for locations. The video was shot and edited by Dazid the Rapper.

Check out Osh's awesome new music video, VibeRant, below.

Make sure to stay up to date with Osh by following him on social media:

As always, support our local musicians!

Get our free mobile app

Casper Artist Travis Glasgow Spreading Unique Wyoming Art