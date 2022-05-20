The New ‘Selfie Studios 307′ Is Now Open in Casper

It's always great whenever Casper gets something new and now we have a place to take your social media posting to the next level. A new selfie/photo experience is now open.

Selfie Studios 307 is now inside the Sunrise Shopping Center. This an awesome place for you and friends and family of all ages to take interesting photos in an all new environment. They currently have 16 installations with 19 different backgrounds.

We spoke with operator and co-owner, O'Shea Abeyta. He said this is just the beginning. He has plans to update and switch the backgrounds on a quarterly basis.

They are currently open six days a week:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturdays: noon to 8:00 pm

Sundays: noon to 6:00 pm

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred.

The about section of their Facebook page states:

Immerse yourself into our fun, eye-catching, interactive art installations.

Experience many unique themes knowing we had your best selfie in mind.

For more information or to schedule a session, visit the official Selfie Studio 307 Facebook page or visit them online here.

