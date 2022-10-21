The ladies of Buffalo Wyoming, Prairie Wildfire Band, continue to crank out their hit songs on the Bluegrass Music charts.

This time with a little help from a new video they just released on social media.

Shot with a green grass background of Wyoming with the Bighorn Mountains behind them, and an old rusty pickup truck to set the scene for their song "What You Gonna Do With A Cowboy?"

The song is one of their best, the video brings to the listener the land that gives these ladies their inspiration.

Watch the video below.

Prairie Wildfire was formed in 2015 as the original band. PW is from Buffalo, Wyoming, and offers a blend of folk, bluegrass, country, and gospel.

With vocalist Sage Palser on mandolin, vocalist Morgan Blaney on bass, and vocalist Tessa Taylor on banjo, these dynamos have honed their harmonies, filled out their sound with original instrumentation, and written many of their own tunes.

The song in the video is their latest hit release.

The Blue Grass music scene from Nashville and across the Appalachian mountains, into Kentucky and the Carolinas plus Virginia and West Virginia love these ladies.

They are also a favorite here, way out West, as their schedule is filled with local gigs across Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas.

You can find out more about their music and appearances on their Facebook page.

Visit their website to learn more about their albums and videos plus where they will be appearing next.

If you are ever in Buffalo, where the ladies still live, you can catch them at a local jam now and then, just for the fun of it and love of music,

