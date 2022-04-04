Buffalo Wyoming Musicians Sign Record Deal

This trio from Buffalo Wyoming began playing back in high school, and just recently signed a new record deal after gaining popularity on Nashville Blue Grass Shows.

The last deal they signed was for a single, which they had written back in their high school days.

Now Turnberry Records has announced that they have signed the Wyoming-based Folk trio, Prairie Wildfire to the label. The trio was discovered by label owner Keith Barnacastle while on a vacation stop at the historic Occidental Saloon in Buffalo, Wyoming.

The Wyoming trio consists are Morgan Blaney, Sage Palser, and Tessa Taylor. They have all just reached college age, but they sound as if they have been playing for decades.

Here they are singing OLD WYOMING.

Tessa’s gritty voice is filled with energy and emotion and the classic traditions of old-time and cowboy music. Morgan offers a crystal clear tone which blends influences from country, bluegrass, and jazz. Sage belts out rich ballads and classic country sounds–and a yodel or two. The instrumentation that backs up the vocals is equally skilled and features Sage on the mandolin, Tessa on clawhammer banjo, and Morgan on the upright bass. (Turnberry Records).

Each year I have the privilege to host Wyoming's Chugwater Chili Cook-off. Just a few years ago I introduced a trio of young ladies from Buffalo, Wyoming who called themselves Prairie Wildfire.

Here are the girls in their early high school days, looking way too young to sound this good. They were already writing songs.

They were just teenagers at the time. Young high school girls. But wow, could they sing. Their charming stage presence brought loud applause and cheers from the audience and calls for more when they had finished their last song. They were so good I bought their CD and they have been invited back to Chugwater every year since.

The girls have just begun college. But they are still singing, and one of their first songs is climbing the charts.

Prairie Wildfire’s latest single — the tune that debuted at No. 12 and jumped to No. 8 on the internet radio station Bluegrass Jamboree — was written by a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old inside a basement blanket fort. (Buffalo Bulletin).

Here they are back in 2018 singing Tennessee Train.

Their local paper in Buffalo, Wyoming, explains that Sage Palser and Tessa Taylor, wrote “West Virginia Train” out of boredom. They were just hanging out and decided to write a song.

“Sage looked at me and said, ‘Well, it’s a bluegrass song, so it’s gotta be depressing, and it’s got to be about somebody leaving somebody else,’” Taylor said, with a laugh. “From there, I think we just started playing chords, and all of a sudden, there was a song there.” (Buffalo Bulletin).

The trio has just finished recording a new CD in Nashville, Tennessee’s Slawdawg Studios, and signed a one-single contract with the label Copper Mountain Records. That's when “West Virginia Train” was played on David Pugh’s Mountain Bluegrass show on Bluegrass Jamboree as well as other bluegrass shows on the radio.

“It’s so crazy now to hear this cut version of it getting played all across the country on Bluegrass Jamboree when I still remember the day we wrote it, when we were little kids,” Taylor said.

You can read more about their journey in a story filed by their local newspaper, The Buffalo Bulletin.

