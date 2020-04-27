Casper Events Center Is Looking For Musicians To Share Their Talents

Attention all local musicians: no matter what genre of music you perform, now is the time to show off your skills. The Casper Events Center is looking for talent across the entire Cowboy State to entertain the masses during this time of social distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The official Casper Events Center Facebook page posted a cute photo along with a message that read:

Attention Wyoming musicians. Who are you? Share some of your talent with us and our fans. Entertain us all. 🎼 🎵 🎹 🎸 🎻 🎺 🎷 🎶 🎤 📯 🎧

This is the time to let your talents be seen and heard on a pretty large digital platform.