‘We Were Wrong’! Ford Wyoming Center Rectifies Firework Festival Bathroom Situation

It takes a big person, or in this case, business, to admit when they're wrong, but the Ford Wyoming Center has done just that in response to Fireworks Festival 2025 not having bathrooms on site.

The Ford Wyoming Center comically admitted to their error (and how some locals responded to it), via an announcement on Facebook that stated:

Okay, okay — white flag raised! Uncle! We were wrong!

We didn’t think restrooms would be the spark that lit the firestorm — figured folks might be more upset about there being no music, no food, no full festival. But you made yourselves heard (passionately), and we get it now.

So here’s where we’re at: There’s no festival this year — no bands, no vendors, no extras. Just fireworks… and now, on-site restroom.

That said, there are lots of nearby businesses open for anyone who needs to take care of business or grab refills on snacks and drinks before the show. Please support them!

And hey — we’re not just putting out fires this year. We’re already looking ahead.

2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and we’re already talking BIG ideas. Feel free to share your suggestions.

Thanks for keeping us in check — and for caring enough to comment (even when it’s spicy).

Come for the fireworks. Stay for the porta-potty. We’ll try to be cuter next year.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Firework Festival will be free this year.

