Bring Out the Entire Family: Firework Festival in Casper is Free This Year

This Independence Day in Casper is going to be a little different, but in a good way for the entire population.

The Ford Wyoming Center just dropped a bomb when they announced this morning that entry into the Fireworks Festival will be no frills, but free to view this year.

The Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page stated:

Fourth of July Fireworks are ON!

Join us Friday, July 4 on the grounds of the Ford Wyoming Center for a free community celebration under the stars! Gates open at 6:00 pm, and the fireworks show kicks off around 10:00 pm.

This year’s event is all about keeping it simple — no vendors, food trucks, or restrooms on-site — so pack your lawn chairs, blankets, and non-alcoholic drinks and plan for a fully self-sufficient evening.

Bring a picnic, gather your crew, and enjoy a laid-back night of celebration and community spirit. While the format may be different, the sky will still shine just as bright.

More info FordWyomingCenter.com

Presented by the McMurry Foundation.

This is your chance to enjoy all the sights, sounds and fun of the Fourth of July with all of your family members and friends, picnic style, on the grounds of the Ford Wyoming Center.

