Bring Out the Entire Family: Firework Festival in Casper is Free This Year

Bring Out the Entire Family: Firework Festival in Casper is Free This Year

Canva Ford Wyoming Center

This Independence Day in Casper is going to be a little different, but in a good way for the entire population.

The Ford Wyoming Center just dropped a bomb when they announced this morning that entry into the Fireworks Festival will be no frills, but free to view this year.

The Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page stated:

Fourth of July Fireworks are ON!

Join us Friday, July 4 on the grounds of the Ford Wyoming Center for a free community celebration under the stars! Gates open at 6:00 pm, and the fireworks show kicks off around 10:00 pm.

This year’s event is all about keeping it simple — no vendors, food trucks, or restrooms on-site — so pack your lawn chairs, blankets, and non-alcoholic drinks and plan for a fully self-sufficient evening.

Bring a picnic, gather your crew, and enjoy a laid-back night of celebration and community spirit. While the format may be different, the sky will still shine just as bright.

More info FordWyomingCenter.com

Presented by the McMurry Foundation.

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

This is your chance to enjoy all the sights, sounds and fun of the Fourth of July with all of your family members and friends, picnic style, on the grounds of the Ford Wyoming Center.

22 Items You Can't Bring Inside the Ford Wyoming Center

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024

Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)
Filed Under: 4th of July, casper events center, Fireworks Festival, Ford Wyoming Center, Independence Day
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM