Casper Native ‘Adri’ Releases New Christmas Single Just in Time for the Holidays

Wyoming has always had its share of talented musicians, singers and songwriters, which includes literally every known genre. It also includes all age ranges. Enter teenage singing sensation, Adri.

Born Adriana Witte, right here in Casper, Adri has been following her musical dreams in sunny California.

Early this month, she released a beautiful version of one of the most popular all time Christmas favorites, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

The single is currently available to stream and download on all major platforms (including Apple Music and Spotify).

Adri also stated in a recent post on her official Instagram account, that a music video is coming soon.

Hii I released my Christmas cover of have yourself a merry little Christmas asf !!!! also gonna be releasing a music video to the Christmas song soon AAAAAND and original song soon too ;)))) so many projects for the end of the year I’m so excited. Click da link in my bio to stream have yourself a merry little Christmas <3

Make sure to give Adri a follow on social media at:

Check out this earlier live version of the song she recorded last year on her official YouTube channel.

Adri came out of the gate running with her first single last year (2020), Thinking About You (and its remixes). She definitely has the talent and the sky's the limit for what she can do in the industry.

Wyoming is always here to support one of our own!

