Approved! Red Rocks Will Reopen With 2,500-Person Capacity

Colorado's iconic outdoor venue will be able to have more than 175 people this summer, thank goodness. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre announced on Tuesday, March 30, that its variance request to allow 2,500 people per event had been approved by the State of Colorado.

The upcoming concert season will also be Red Rocks' 80th anniversary (throwback to 1941 here), and while we're unsure who will be performing this year, and when, we at least know it won't be quite as exclusive as last summer's very limited capacity shows, and we will take that.

While we were hopeful early in the year that this summer would be somewhat 'normal,' as Red Rocks' 2021 calendar was filled with nationally-touring acts from Maren Morris to Halsey to Glass Animals — one by one, those gigs got rescheduled for 2022 or cancelled altogether. Thankfully, there is always Nathaniel Rateliff, who we're pretty convinced lives in Red Rocks' backyard.

In its Twitter post, the venue said we 'should see announcements soon.' So, just like everything else this last year, we'll just have to be patient.

Red Rocks' normal capacity is 9,500, so this variance allows the venue just over 25 percent capacity. This week, Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park also announced it would reopen this spring at 18 percent capacity, or 3,200 people, while Colorado Rockies games at Coors Field will have 21,000 fans (omg) at 42 percent capacity.

