U.K. COVID Variant Surfaces in Colorado

A new COVID-19 variant is causing concern in the U.S., especially now that we have our first reported case here in Colorado.

Panic erupted nationwide after a new variant strain of COVID-19 surfaced in the U.K earlier this month, according to CNN. Travel bans were enacted and fear of another nationwide lockdown grew after it was revealed that the new strain was "predicted to potentially be more rapidly transmissible than other circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2", according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Now, Colorado is experiencing it for the first time.

Governor Polis tweeted Tuesday, December 29:

Polis repeated that the health and safety of all Coloradoans is the government's biggest priority as well as containing the spread of the virus. This news comes just as many businesses in Northern Colorado have been approved to reopen in the midst of Level Red restrictions.