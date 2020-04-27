Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO says Rodeo and Concerts are “Still On”

In the wake of the cancellations of so many concerts, graduations, and other events across the country, one of the biggest parties of the summer is still planning to move forward as scheduled.

Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hersig said on Facebook to be wary of misinformation spreading about the rodeo and concert event. He went on to say that the show featuring Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and more is set to go on as scheduled July 17 through 26.

Buy tickets HERE.

Source: Cheyenne Frontier Days