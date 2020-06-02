Colorado Seniors Zip Lined to Their Diplomas, Yes Really

Across the state, Colorado seniors are itching for a traditional graduation ceremony with caps, gowns and mountains.

Last week, however, Telluride High School took their social distancing celebrations up a notch with a zip line graduation ceremony.

Yes, it's exactly how it sounds: Seniors zip lined to their diplomas.

Seniors paraded through the streets of Telluride with their families before boarding gondolas for a mountain-top ceremony, and no, I am not kidding.

Believe it or not, Telluride seniors aren't the only ones grabbing their diplomas by zip line in Colorado. Graduates of the University School in Old Colorado City zip lined across the state as well, as reported by Out There Colorado.

For my graduation, I literally sat on a football field for 3 hours waiting for my name to be called, and a beach ball was the most exciting part of our ceremony. Colorado, you have outdone yourself.