Here’s a Look at Red Rocks’ Updated Spring 2021 Schedule

This week, Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced that its variance request for 2,500-person capacity events was approved by the State of Colorado, but the calendar still previously held more shows than it currently does. That's because in the last couple of months, a handful of concerts have been cancelled or moved to 2022.

However, the good news is: Red Rocks is reopening this month (for its 80th anniversary) and there are still some events we can 100 percent get excited for this spring, at 25 percent capacity...OK, maybe not 100 percent, we've been burned before.

Here are the shows that as of April 1, are on the Red Rocks schedule for spring 2021:

Thursday, April 22 - Sunday, April 25: LOTUS

Thursday, April 29 - Friday, April 30: Trevor Hall, Cas Haley

Monday, May 3 - Sunday, May 9: Zhu, Special Guests

Summer events with nationally-touring acts are also still listed, however, may be more subject to change.

Saturday, June 5: Michael Franti & Spearhead, Special Guests

Thursday, June 10: Brit Floyd

Friday, June 11: The Revivalists, Special Guests

Saturday, June 12: Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Violet Femmes

Thursday, June 17: An Evening With Chicago and Their Greatest Hits

Tuesday, June 22: Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket

You can see the rest of Red Rocks' summer events here.

