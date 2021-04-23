Red Rocks Is Now Open: Updated 2021 Schedule

Red Rocks Amphitheatre was finally able to reopen this week, and that means for the first time in a pretty long time, thousands of people were able to gather in one place. Lotus performed to a crowd capped at a couple thousand people, rather than just 175, so the opening show on April 22 looked kind of... normal.

While some shows that were originally on the calendar have been cancelled or postponed, here are (just a few) shows and events that will be happening this year, including the return of Film on the Rocks, showing classics like Jaws, The Princess Bride and more.

Dipo - Thursday, May 13

Film on the Rocks kicks off with Dirty Dancing - Wednesday, May 26

3OH!3 - Tuesday, June 1

Yoga on the Rocks returns - Saturday, June 5

Michael Franti & Spearhead - Saturday, June 5

The Revivalists - Friday, June 11

Big Head Todd and the Monsters - Saturday, June 12

Nathaniel Rateliff - Monday, August 23, Tuesday, August 24

You can see Red Rocks' full lineup of events for 2021 here.

In March, Red Rocks' previously-submitted variance request was approved by the State of Colorado, permitting the venue to host up to 2,500 people per event, socially distanced and with masks. Red Rocks' opening night on April 22, 2021 marked its 80th season.

