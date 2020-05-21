Pepsi Center Becoming State’s Largest COVID-19 Testing Site

'Quick, easy and free,' is what was stressed at a press conference on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in regards to this 7-day-a-week testing site for the Denver Metro.

Governor Polis and Denver Mayor Hancock at a dual press conference announced that starting Friday, May 22, 2020, the Pepsi Center parking areas will become the state's 34th, and largest, COVID-19 testing site.

The drive-up testing will be open to 'anyone' according to Governor Polis, with the testing being done in conjunction with Denver Health. Residents just need to visit DenverGov.org to fill out the questionnaire - you do not need a doctor's note, nor an appointment.

The Governor stated that it should take a person about 15-20 minutes to go through the testing, though times will fluctuate.

I think this is good news, as everyone knows where Pepsi Center is, along with it being 'free, quick, and easy.'

