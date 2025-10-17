‘Pink the Rink’ Night Supports Breast Cancer Awareness in Casper This Saturday

Coming up this Saturday evening (October 18th, 2025), Casperites will have the chance to show off their pink in support of breast cancer awareness at the Casper Ice Arena.

"Pink the Rink" Returns

I had the pleasure to speak with the Wyoming Cancer Program Coordinator at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Daima Quick, about this awesome event.

What is Pink the Rink all about?

It's a night of hockey and hope supporting breast cancer awareness in our community with the Casper Warbirds. It’s more than a game, it’s a chance to get people connected to screenings and resources they may not know are available. Doors open at 6:00 pm, puck drops at 7:00 pm, with the "Queen of Casper", Mia the Dog, dropping the ceremonial puck. Tickets are $10 or $5 for students, military, and first responders with ID. Kids five and under get in free. Wyoming Cancer Program enrollment will be happening on site.

Get our free mobile app

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department Facebook page shared a flyer with more details about the event, stating:

It's Official - Pink The Rink is On!!!

Join us Saturday, October 18th at the Casper Ice Arena as the Casper Warbirds face off against the Ogden Mustangs for a special Pink the Rink Night supporting breast cancer awareness and local Wyoming programs! Please share this to get the word out!

Doors open: 6:00 PM

Puck drops: 7:00 PM (Come watch Mia the queen of Casper drop the ceremonial puck)

Giveaways for the first 100 fans through the door

Chuck-A-Puck for your chance to win!

Wear your pink, bring your friends, and help us PACK THE STANDS to show your support for those affected by breast cancer. 💕

Tickets available at the door (while supplies last).

$10 general admission.

$5 students, military and first responders with ID.

Kids 5 & under free with a paid adult

Come out and support a great cause, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke