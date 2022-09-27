New Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Natrona County and Campbell County

The Wyoming Department of Health has announced that new cases of Monkeypox have been identified in Wyoming; both in Campbell County and in Natrona County.

That's according to a press release from the department, who wrote that "New cases have been confirmed in a Natrona County adult man and a Campbell County adult man. The cases are not connected and additional risk to local communities is not considered to be significantly increased at this time."

The Department wrote that Monkeypox is characterized by a rash, and it could include other symptoms, like fever, chills, headaches, muscleaches, fatigue, and more. The release noted that Monkeypox is "rarely fatal" but it is painful and unpleasant and it can cause serious illness in certain people.

The Department wrote that Monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact.

Steps to help reduce Monkeypox, according to The Department, are as follows:

Talking with intimate partners about monkeypox symptoms and being aware of any new or unexplained rash or lesions. Anyone who has or recently had monkeypox symptoms or has a new or unexplained rash should not have sex and should see a healthcare provider.

Consider limiting the number of one-time or anonymous sex partners to reduce likelihood of exposure.

Condoms may provide some protection against monkeypox, but may not prevent all exposures because the rash can occur in other areas of the body.

The Wyoming Department of Health strongly advises individuals who have been exposed to Monkeypox, or who are more likely to get the virus, to get a vaccination.

WDH stated that people eligible for a pre-exposure vaccination, as long as they live or work in Wyoming, include:

Men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year

Partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year

Transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year

Sex workers (of any sex)

The Department noted that eligible individuals who are interested in getting the vaccine may visit this website or call the Wyoming Department of Health at 307-777-6004.

Detailed facts and recommendations, including rash photos, are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at this website.

More Wyoming-related information and Monkeypox updates can be found at this website.