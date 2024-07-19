Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Hosting ‘Casper Pink Ribbon Run’ This August

Coming up the first week of August 2024, Casperites, as well as people from all across the state of Wyoming, will have the opportunity to participate in one of the state's most powerful causes.

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI), is hosting the Casper Pink Ribbon Run on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024.

The 3-mile Pink Ribbon Run/Walk will begin at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park at 7:00 am and is kid and dog friendly. As always survivors participate for FREE! The event will kick off with a survivor ceremony. There will be a kid’s area with face painting and games, snacks for participants, a photo area to help you show everyone that you support Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, and an awards ceremony at 9:30 am.

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI), is a volunteer led, working board with a mission to provide grant funds that support breast cancer services across remote Wyoming; with an ultimate intent to increase survival rate and decrease late-stage diagnosis. WBCI has four priority giving areas, including education/prevention, early detection screening/diagnostic testing, patient navigation and patient/survivor support services.

Get our free mobile app

Learn more and sign up for the Annual Pink Ribbon run/walk on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024, at WyomingBreastCancer.org.

Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Pink Ribbon Run 2022 Casper The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Pink Ribbon Run is held annually across the state of Wyoming. In 2022 it had three locations, Riverton, Cheyenne, and Casper. Here are pictures from the run in Casper.